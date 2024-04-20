RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
9.4 kg gold worth Rs 5.71 cr seized, 8 held in 14 cases at Mumbai airport
April 20, 2024  09:51
File image
File image
The Customs department has seized 9.482 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 5.71 crore in 14 separate cases at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Friday. 

Eight passengers were arrested for their alleged in the cases that took place between Monday and Thursday, he added. 

"The accused had concealed gold in the rectum, hang bags, undergarments etc. The action was taken by the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs -III," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CSK Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
CSK Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

Krunal Pandya emerged as the wrecker-in-chief on Friday night.

'It was world-class batsmanship from Rahul and de Kock'
'It was world-class batsmanship from Rahul and de Kock'

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Matt Henry was in awe of the "world-class batsmanship" of skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, saying the century-plus opening stand between the duo helped them outclass a "very good" Chennai Super Kings...

IRDAI removes age limits on health insurance, huge relief for seniors
IRDAI removes age limits on health insurance, huge relief for seniors

The move by the insurance regulatory body aims to create a more inclusive healthcare ecosystem in India and to encourage insurance provider companies to diversify their product offerings.

Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over-rate
Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over-rate

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined Rs 12 lakh each as their teams maintained a slow over-rate in their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday.

Phase 1: Voter turnout may cross 64%, Tripura tops with 80.17%
Phase 1: Voter turnout may cross 64%, Tripura tops with 80.17%

According to an official release, the voting percentage is likely to go up when reports from all polling stations are obtained, as polling was scheduled until 6 pm in many constituencies.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances