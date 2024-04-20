2 killed, 7 missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's river





The incident took place when around 50 passengers hailing from Kharsia area in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning in the boat after visiting a temple in Patharseni Kuda in Odisha's Bargarh district.





The boat capsized as it was about to reach Sarada Ghat in Rengali police station in Jharsuguda district, a police officer said.





Local fishermen rescued 35 passengers and brought them to the bank, he said, adding that police and fire services personnel rescued seven more passengers.





Seven other passengers are still missing and a search operation has been launched, the police officer said.





"The missing persons comprised four women and three children. The search and rescue operation will continue till the last person is located," Northen Range IG Himansu Lal told PTI over phone. -- PTI

