16 year-old stabbed after spat on social media in Delhi





The incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim was standing outside his house.





The three people came and attacked him with sharp edged weapon, they said.





He was admitted to hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.





The accused were having a verbal spat with the victim on social media platform after which they attacked him with sharp edged weapon, they said.





"The initial cause of fight is suspected due to social media spat but exact reason of attack is being investigated and teams were formed to nab the accused," a police officer said. -- PTI

A 16 year-old boy was critically injured after being stabbed by three people over an issue triggered on social media in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said on Friday.