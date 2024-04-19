RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Your every vote against 'parivarvaad': Nadda
April 19, 2024  11:30
As the country votes in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda said on Friday that every vote is going to be against corruption, against 'parivarvad' and appeasement. Nadda told ANI that the people must vote and ensure participation in this election.

 "Today is the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. My humble request to all of you is that you all participate in this great festival. Your every vote is going to be against corruption, against 'parivarvad' and appeasement. I believe that everyone will strengthen the Sabka sath, Sabka vikas, Sabka vishwas, and Sabka prayas," he said. 

The BJP President said that every vote will fulfil the resolve of a safe and prosperous country. "We know that your every vote will strengthen the villages, empower women, give wings to the aspirations of the youth, and contribute to the farmers moving forward with dignity. Therefore, your vote is very important. I also want to say that your vote will fulfil the resolve of a safe India, a prosperous India, and a developed India, and for this, it is necessary for all of you to vote and ensure your participation in this election," JP Nadda said.

Meanwhile, As of 9:30 am voter turnout percentages varied across states participating in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections with states like West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh leading the voter turnout charts. According to the data released by the Election Commission of India, West Bengal saw a 15.09 per cent voter turnout while Madhya Pradesh recorded a 15 per cent till 9 am. 

 The voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was over 67 per cent. Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am.
