What RSS chief said after voting today...April 19, 2024 10:46
Mohan Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Nagpur, Maharashtra, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Friday.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat showed his inked finger after casting his vote. Urging people to exercise their franchise, he said, "Voting is our duty, our right. There should be 100 per cent polling. I have cast my vote."
TOP STORIES
Big blow! Punia, Sujeet to miss Asian qualifiers after arriving late due to bad weather in Dubai
In a huge setback for the Indian wrestling contingent at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, two of the country's best wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal, will miss the continental event as they could not report for the...