What RSS chief said after voting today...





RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat showed his inked finger after casting his vote. Urging people to exercise their franchise, he said, "Voting is our duty, our right. There should be 100 per cent polling. I have cast my vote."

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Nagpur, Maharashtra, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Friday.