Voter turnout till 9 am: WB: 15%+, Assam: 11.5%
April 19, 2024  10:06
Sarbananda Sonowal votes
West Bengal: Over 15 per cent of 56.26 lakh voters of three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an Election Commission official said. In the first phase of elections, voting is underway in Cooch Behar, Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri seats. 

 "Till 9 am, voter turnout in Coochbehar is 15.26 per cent while that in Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri is 15.91 per cent and 14.13 per cent respectively," the official said. All three seats are reserved, with Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri for SCs and Alipurduars for STs. A total of 37 candidates, including Union minister and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik (Cooch Behar), are in the fray in the three constituencies. 

Assam: A voter turnout of 11.15 per cent was recorded during the first two hours in the five Lok Sabha seats in Assam where elections were underway in the first phase on Friday, officials said. Sonitpur recorded a turnout of 12.69 per cent, followed by 12.27 per cent in Jorhat, 10.97 per cent in Lakhimpur, 10.34 per cent in Kaziranga, and 9.62 per cent in Dibrugarh.

Lakshadweep records the lowest - 5.59%
Tripura records the highest - 15.21%
Arunachal Pradesh records 6.44% voter turnout till 9 am, Sikkim 7.90%

