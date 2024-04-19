RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Voter turnout so far: Tripura highest, lowest is...
April 19, 2024  12:31
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along
Tripura is leading the voter turnout charts after 34.54 per cent voting percentage was recorded in the state till 11 am as per the data released by the Election Commission of India.

Other states like West Bengal (33.56) Meghalaya (33.12) and Madhya Pradesh (30.56) are also witnessing high voter turnout percentages.

The lowest turnout till 11 am has been recorded in Lakshadweep (16.33 per cent).Voting percentages for the states participating in phase 1 elections are -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 21.82 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh - 18.74 per cent, Assam - 27.22 per cent, Bihar - 20.42 per cent, Chhattisgarh - 28.12 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir - 22.60 per cent, Maharashtra - 19.17 per centManipur - 28.19 per cent, Meghalaya - 33.12 per cent, Mizoram - 26.56 per cent, Nagaland - 22.82 per cent, Puducherry - 28.10 per cent, Rajasthan - 22.51 per cent, Sikkim - 21.20 per cent, Tamil Nadu - 23.72 per cent, Tripura - 34.54 per cent, Uttar Pradesh - 25.20 per cent, Uttarakhand 24.83 per cent.

The voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was over 67 per cent.

Meanwhile, BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission after a polling agent was not allowed to enter Booth in Coochbehar constituency earlier today.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am.

Voters will exercise their franchise until 6:00 pm. According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ruturaj, Utkarsha's Love Aaj Kal
Ruturaj, Utkarsha's Love Aaj Kal

A playful 'Super Couple' challenge by CSK had them bat against each other, with Ruturaj needing 10 runs off 6 balls for victory!

In Pictures - Rajini, Jaggi Vasudev vote as world's largest polls begin
In Pictures - Rajini, Jaggi Vasudev vote as world's largest polls begin

Here are some of the famous faces queued up to get ink mark on their fingers.

'MI won the game but Ashustosh won hearts'
'MI won the game but Ashustosh won hearts'

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lavished praise on Punjab Kings uncapped batter Ashutosh Sharma for his valiant knock against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Why 'Today' Is All About Kajol
Why 'Today' Is All About Kajol

A day before Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns 21 on April 20, her proud mum pours her feelings out in a touching manner.

Pretty Beaches: White Sand Kappad, Serene Ramakrishna
Pretty Beaches: White Sand Kappad, Serene Ramakrishna

Finding the best beach holiday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances