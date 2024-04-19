RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Voter turnout at 3 pm: Tripura still in lead at 68%
April 19, 2024  16:46
image
Tripura is leading the voter turnout charts after it recorded a 68.35 voting percentage in the state till 3 pm as per the data released by the Election Commission of India.

Other states like West Bengal (66.34 per cent), Assam (60.70 per cent), Meghalaya (61.95 per cent), Manipur (63.04 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (53.40 per cent) are also witnessing high voter turnout percentages.

Bihar has recorded the lowest voter turnout till 3 pm which is 39.73 per cent.

Voting percentages for the States and Union Territories undergoing voting in phase 1 elections are -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded 45.48 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh - 55.58 per cent, Assam - 60.70 per cent, Bihar - 39.73 per cent, Chhattisgarh - 58.14 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir - 57.09 per cent, Maharashtra - 44.12 per cent and Lakshadweep (43.98 per cent).While Mizoram recorded 49.97 per cent, Nagaland - 53.38 per cent, Puducherry - 58.86 per cent, Rajasthan - 41.51 per cent, Sikkim - 52.72 per cent, Tamil Nadu - 51.18 per cent, Tripura - 68.35 per cent, Uttar Pradesh - 47.44 per cent, Uttarakhand 45.62 per cent.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 States and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Memes the weapon of choice as election wars go digital
Memes the weapon of choice as election wars go digital

From Instagram to X, social media platforms, in the run-up to the polls have seen bitter poster wars and even bitter meme battles for political one-upmanship.

How ridiculous can ED be?: Kejriwal on 'sugar' charge
How ridiculous can ED be?: Kejriwal on 'sugar' charge

Referring to the ED's claim about the politician eating mangoes, sweets, aalo-poori etc regularly, he said these were provided to him only a few times.

Sensex rallies 599 pts on buying in banking, auto shares
Sensex rallies 599 pts on buying in banking, auto shares

From the Sensex basket, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Maruti, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and ITC were the major gainers. Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy...

Liverpool crash out! Can they stop Man City?
Liverpool crash out! Can they stop Man City?

Mohamed Salah's early penalty in the return match on Thursday gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory in Italy but Klopp's side went out 3-1 on aggregate.

Angry Harbhajan lashes out at PBKS management after MI loss
Angry Harbhajan lashes out at PBKS management after MI loss

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lambasted Punjab Kings management for the decisions that they made against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances