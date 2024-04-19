Voter turnout at 3 pm: Tripura still in lead at 68%





Other states like West Bengal (66.34 per cent), Assam (60.70 per cent), Meghalaya (61.95 per cent), Manipur (63.04 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (53.40 per cent) are also witnessing high voter turnout percentages.





Bihar has recorded the lowest voter turnout till 3 pm which is 39.73 per cent.





Voting percentages for the States and Union Territories undergoing voting in phase 1 elections are -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded 45.48 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh - 55.58 per cent, Assam - 60.70 per cent, Bihar - 39.73 per cent, Chhattisgarh - 58.14 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir - 57.09 per cent, Maharashtra - 44.12 per cent and Lakshadweep (43.98 per cent).While Mizoram recorded 49.97 per cent, Nagaland - 53.38 per cent, Puducherry - 58.86 per cent, Rajasthan - 41.51 per cent, Sikkim - 52.72 per cent, Tamil Nadu - 51.18 per cent, Tripura - 68.35 per cent, Uttar Pradesh - 47.44 per cent, Uttarakhand 45.62 per cent.





Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 States and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am.

Tripura is leading the voter turnout charts after it recorded a 68.35 voting percentage in the state till 3 pm as per the data released by the Election Commission of India.