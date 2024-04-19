Vote and save democracy: Gaurav Gogoi





"It is an important day today and I appeal to everyone to come out of their houses and cast their votes to save the democracy and the culture of the country," Gaurav Gogoi told ANI.





Gaurav Gogoi is facing BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi, the incumbent MP from Jorhat. His decision to contest the elections from Jorhat, instead of his family's stronghold Kaziranga (erstwhile Kaliabor) -- from where he is sitting MP -- has made the contest interesting.

