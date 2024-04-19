RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vote & make India global power in 5 years: Modi
April 19, 2024  15:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is about making India a big global power in the next five years and asserted a strong and stable government was needed in view of prevailing situation in the world. 

 Addressing an election rally at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, he accused the Congress of weakening the defence sector for decades when in power and alleged the opposition party did not want French made Rafale fighter jets to come to India. 

 On the other hand, his government is strengthening the defence sector, said Modi. 

 "The BJP government is making our defence forces self-reliant; India is exporting weapons to many countries. India is exporting BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines," he said.

 In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Modi said a neighbouring country which is supplying 'aatank' (terror) is now struggling for 'aata' (flour). The PM asserted his government was committed to the welfare of the poor and pointed out that the Centre has extended the free ration scheme for five more years for nearly 80 crore beneficiaries. 

 Modi praised Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, for accepting the invitation to attend the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and slammed the opposition for boycotting the event. PTI
