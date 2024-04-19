Two inmates killed in clash in Punjab jail

Two inmates killed in clash in Punjab jailApril 19, 2024 23:42
File image/ANI Photo
Two inmates were killed and as many seriously injured in a clash among prisoners in a jail in Sangrur on Friday, said officials.
The police said they are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain what led to the clashes which injured the four, two of whom succumbed.
A doctor at the government hospital in Sangrur told reporters, "Four patients (inmates) from the district jail were brought to the hospital, out of which two were brought dead. Two seriously injured have been referred to Patiala."
Harsh and Dharmender were brought dead while Gagandeep Singh and Mohd Sehwaz are injured, the doctor said.
Singh and Sehwaz have injuries on their backs, heads, arms and ears caused by a sharp object, he said. -- PTI
