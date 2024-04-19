RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two groups clash over rumours during Ram Navami in Maha; 24 held, 150 booked
April 19, 2024  00:44
File image/PTI Photo
Members of two communities clashed and targeted one another with stones over rumours of tearing of a flag and banner during a Ram Navami procession in Nagpur on Wednesday night, the police said. 

The police have booked nearly 150 persons from both groups and arrested 24 of them in connection with the clash in the city's Mahadula area, an official said on Thursday. 

Tension erupted after two groups got into a confrontation when a Ram Navami procession was passing through the locality. 

Though the police intervened, the two groups clashed and resorted to stone pelting. 

The police had to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, he said. 

Police personnel have deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the officials added. -- PTI
