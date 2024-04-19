Tripura CM Manik Saha: Feels great to vote

Tripura CM Manik Saha: Feels great to voteApril 19, 2024 10:28
Tripura CM Manik Saha says, "Feels great after voting. Everyone should vote and a government which thinks about development should come to power. People are coming to vote and elections should be conducted peacefully..."
TOP STORIES
Big blow! Punia, Sujeet to miss Asian qualifiers after arriving late due to bad weather in Dubai
In a huge setback for the Indian wrestling contingent at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, two of the country's best wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal, will miss the continental event as they could not report for the...