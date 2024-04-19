TN will vote for DMK, Indian bloc: Udhayanidhi Stalin

TN will vote for DMK, Indian bloc: Udhayanidhi StalinApril 19, 2024 11:26
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin along with his wife casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai. Udhayanidhi Stalin says, "The mood of the voters of Tamil Nadu is that the DMK and INDIA alliance will sweep the elections."
