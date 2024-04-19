SP leader wants EC to take cognisance of PM's rally

Samajwadi Party leader S T Hasan on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally on the voting day of the first phase of the 2024 general election.





"The election commission should take cognisance of the matter. I believe that this is not justified for free and fair elections," Hasan told ANI.





Modi will hold public rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh and Wardha in Maharashtra on Friday.





Hasan appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise to save democracy. -- ANI