Shah files nomination from seat Advani represented





Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel when he submitted the nomination papers to Gandhinagar collector and district election officer in the state capital exactly at 12.39 pm, considered as 'Vijay Muhurat'. The former BJP president had won from the Gandhinagar constituency in the 2019 general elections by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Today I have filed my nomination from the Gandhinagar seat. It is a matter of pride for me that this seat was represented by LK Advani, Atalji and the seat where Narendra Modi himself is a voter. I have been an MLA, MP from this seat for 30 years. The people of this region have given me immense love..."