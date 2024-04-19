RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Salman reaches Mumbai airport with tight security
April 19, 2024  17:53
Salman Khan with Eknath Shinde earlier this week
Days after a firing incident outside his residence, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. Salman was flanked by guards on all sides as he entered the airport. 

Also present with him was his trusted personal bodyguard Shera. 

 This is the first time Salman is flying out of Mumbai after last week's shooting incident outside his home in Bandra's Galaxy Apartment. Donning a casual look, Salman greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport with a nod from afar. 

 Earlier, on Tuesday, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.
