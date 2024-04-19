Ranveer Singh latest victim of deepfake video





A video of the actor of 'Padmaavat' fame recently surfaced online in which he is purportedly heard voicing his political views.





However, it now turns out that the video was made using an artificial intelligence voice clone of the actor.





While the video, from the actor's recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine, the audio is of a AI-enabled voice clone of Ranveer.





The actor, married to Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, recently turned showstopper along with another prominent industry face, Kriti Sanon, at an open-air fashion show by the Ganges in Varanasi.





The show was organised by top couturier Manish Malhotra.





During his visit to the ancient city, which happens to be one of the world's oldest pilgrimage sites, Ranveer spoke highly of the changes that have come about in terms of the public infrastructure overhaul while also sharing his 'divine' experience of the city.





Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, Ranveer dropped a post in which he wrote, "Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes)." -- ANI

After superstar Aamir Khan flagged a deepfake video of himself, a purported election pitch for a certain political party; actor Ranveer Singh has become the latest victim of the menace sweeping the industry.