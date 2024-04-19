RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ranveer Singh latest victim of deepfake video
April 19, 2024  19:32
Actor Ranveer Singh/Courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Actor Ranveer Singh/Courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram
After superstar Aamir Khan flagged a deepfake video of himself, a purported election pitch for a certain political party; actor Ranveer Singh has become the latest victim of the menace sweeping the industry. 

A video of the actor of 'Padmaavat' fame recently surfaced online in which he is purportedly heard voicing his political views. 

However, it now turns out that the video was made using an artificial intelligence voice clone of the actor. 

While the video, from the actor's recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine, the audio is of a AI-enabled voice clone of Ranveer. 

The actor, married to Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, recently turned showstopper along with another prominent industry face, Kriti Sanon, at an open-air fashion show by the Ganges in Varanasi. 

The show was organised by top couturier Manish Malhotra. 

During his visit to the ancient city, which happens to be one of the world's oldest pilgrimage sites, Ranveer spoke highly of the changes that have come about in terms of the public infrastructure overhaul while also sharing his 'divine' experience of the city. 

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, Ranveer dropped a post in which he wrote, "Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes)." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'
Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'

Legendary pistol marksman Jaspal Rana has expressed grave concerns over the delay in naming the Indian shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics.

Tesla begins formal talks with govt
Tesla begins formal talks with govt

In its first official engagement with the Indian government, Elon Musk-led Tesla and other global automotive (auto) manufacturers sought clarification on the new electric vehicle (EV) policy, specifically regarding investment guidelines...

Phase 1: 60% turnout till 5 pm; stray violence reported in Bengal
Phase 1: 60% turnout till 5 pm; stray violence reported in Bengal

Minor EVM glitches were reported at some booths in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Assam.

RCB Restores Bengaluru Lakes
RCB Restores Bengaluru Lakes

RCB cricketers will don green jerseys in their IPL 2024 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Rana Kapoor to walk out of jail after four years
Rana Kapoor to walk out of jail after four years

A special court here on Friday granted bail to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in the Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case, paving the way for him to walk out of jail after four years. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kapoor in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances