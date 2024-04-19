RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ramdev, Balkrishna vote
April 19, 2024  10:10
Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna cast their votes at a polling booth in Haridwar.
