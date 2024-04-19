RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pawar versus Pawar in Baramati: Sule owes opponent Sunetra Rs 35 lakh
April 19, 2024  01:02
Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar (right)/Courtesy Supriya Sule on Instagram
Three-time Baramati MP Supriya Sule owes Rs 35 lakh to her sister-in-law and ruling alliance opponent Sunetra Pawar, according to the affidavit submitted by the former on Thursday as part of her nomination form. 

Sule, daughter of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, is contesting against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party. 

As per Sule's affidavit, she also owes Rs 20 lakh to Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit and Sunetra Pawar. 

Both Sule and Sunetra Pawar filed their nominations for the Baramati Lok Sabha earlier in the day before the returning officer at the Council Hall here. Sule's movable assets are worth Rs 38 crore, which includes cash in hand, fixed deposits with financial institutions, investments in shares, while immovable assets total Rs 5.45 crore. 

Her husband Sadanand Sule has movable assets of more than Rs 114 crore, as per the affidavit. -- PTI
