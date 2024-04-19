RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pak suicide bomber targets Japanese workers
April 19, 2024  20:42
File image/Fayaz Aziz/Reuters
File image/Fayaz Aziz/Reuters
Five Japanese nationals working for Suzuki Motors had a lucky escape but their private security guard was killed when their van was targeted by a suicide bomber and a gunman in Karachi in Pakistan's port city on Friday, in the latest terrorist attack on foreign nationals in the country. 

Deputy inspector general East Azfar Mahesar said the two terrorists, who were already waiting for the van on the road near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi, attempted to hit the vehicle carrying Japanese nationals. 

"All five Japanese remained safe," he said of the attack which took place at an upscale community in Karachi early morning. 

The suicide bomber was killed in the attack while an accomplice was gunned down by the police. 

A private security guard accompanying the Japanese national died after succumbing to his injuries while two bystanders were also injured, Dawn News quoted officials as saying. 

The Japanese nationals were on the way to the Export Processing Zone from their residence in Zamzama, Clifton, he said. 

The Japanese nationals were working with Pakistan Suzuki Motors, media reports said. 

Jinnah Hospital officials said three people were brought to the facility in critical condition. 

One of the injured, a 45-year-old security guard, succumbed to his injuries while another injured was shifted to the ventilator, Geo News quoted the hospital administration as saying. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'
Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'

Legendary pistol marksman Jaspal Rana has expressed grave concerns over the delay in naming the Indian shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics.

Tesla begins formal talks with govt
Tesla begins formal talks with govt

In its first official engagement with the Indian government, Elon Musk-led Tesla and other global automotive (auto) manufacturers sought clarification on the new electric vehicle (EV) policy, specifically regarding investment guidelines...

Phase 1: 60% turnout till 5 pm; stray violence reported in Bengal
Phase 1: 60% turnout till 5 pm; stray violence reported in Bengal

Minor EVM glitches were reported at some booths in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Assam.

RCB Restores Bengaluru Lakes
RCB Restores Bengaluru Lakes

RCB cricketers will don green jerseys in their IPL 2024 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Rana Kapoor to walk out of jail after four years
Rana Kapoor to walk out of jail after four years

A special court here on Friday granted bail to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in the Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case, paving the way for him to walk out of jail after four years. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kapoor in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances