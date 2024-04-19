Pak suicide bomber targets Japanese workers





Deputy inspector general East Azfar Mahesar said the two terrorists, who were already waiting for the van on the road near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi, attempted to hit the vehicle carrying Japanese nationals.





"All five Japanese remained safe," he said of the attack which took place at an upscale community in Karachi early morning.





The suicide bomber was killed in the attack while an accomplice was gunned down by the police.





A private security guard accompanying the Japanese national died after succumbing to his injuries while two bystanders were also injured, Dawn News quoted officials as saying.





The Japanese nationals were on the way to the Export Processing Zone from their residence in Zamzama, Clifton, he said.





The Japanese nationals were working with Pakistan Suzuki Motors, media reports said.





Jinnah Hospital officials said three people were brought to the facility in critical condition.





One of the injured, a 45-year-old security guard, succumbed to his injuries while another injured was shifted to the ventilator, Geo News quoted the hospital administration as saying. -- PTI

