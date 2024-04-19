RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Open 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every corner: Rahul to voters
April 19, 2024  09:03
image
As polling began in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters to strengthen democracy and open 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every corner of the country by defeating hatred.

'Today is the first phase of voting! Remember, each and every vote of yours is going to decide the future of India's democracy and its generations,' Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

'Go out and strengthen democracy by applying the balm of your vote on the wounds inflicted on the soul of the country in the last 10 years,' he said.

Open 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' in every corner of the country by defeating hatred, the Congress leader added.

Gandhi also shared a graphic of the key Congress guarantees to the people, including the right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee of MSP and a nationwide caste census.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls kicked off Friday with polling being held for the first phase scheduled in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories.   -- PTI
