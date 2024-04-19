RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


More than 1K EVM parts replaced in Assam: Official
April 19, 2024  21:39
File image/Ajay Verma/Reuters
A total of 1,025 electronic voting machine components -- control units, VVPATs and ballot units -- were replaced due to malfunctioning in the first phase of polling across the five Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Friday, officials said. 

In several cases, complete EVM sets were replaced, while it was changed in parts in most of the cases after snags were detected, a senior official of the Election Department told PTI. 

Several of these glitches were noticed during the mock polling, which started 90 minutes before the commencement of the actual voting, and those machines were replaced accordingly, he added. 

An EVM has three components -- control unit, voter verifiable paper audit trail and ballot unit. 

"In the five constituencies, 330 CUs, 540 VVPATs and 155 BUs were replaced in total from different machines," the official said. 

During the mock poll, 150 complete sets of EVMs were replaced after they malfunctioned, the official said. -- PTI
