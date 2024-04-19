RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi urges people to vote in record numbers
April 19, 2024  08:26
image
As the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone eligible to vote in record numbers.

The PM has specifically called upon the young and first-time voters to come out in large numbers, emphasising that every vote counts and every voice matters.

'The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 states and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!' the PM said in a post on X.

The world's largest democratic exercise kicked off in the country today, with the first phase of a marathon exercise stretching out over seven phases to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.   -- ANI
