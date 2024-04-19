Maharashtra records lowest turnout till 1 pm

Nagaland: Around 43.53 per cent of the 13.25 lakh voters in Nagaland have exercised their franchise for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the seat till 1 pm on Friday, officials said. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm, they said. The polling was underway amid a call given by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) to people in six districts of the region to abstain from voting over the demand for a separate state.





Chhattishgarh: A voter turnout of more than 42 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Friday in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh, which saw a CRPF officer getting injured in an explosion of a pressure IED planted by Naxalites, officials said.

"Amid tight security, polling in the Bastar seat started at 7 am and is underway smoothly. At least 42.57 per cent polling was registered till 1 pm," an election official said.









Tripura: The Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency registered a voter turnout of 52.67 per cent till 1 pm on Friday amid allegations of irregularities. The opposition Congress and CPI(M) alleged that large-scale "rigging" happened in several places across the constituency, with the Election Commission saying that it received some complaints and was looking into those.









Udhampur, J-K: Braving incessant rains, an estimated 43 per cent of voters registered their choice by 1 pm on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur parliamentary constituency, officials said. Polling began at 7 am in 2,637 polling stations across the constituency and was going on peacefully with no untoward incident reported, they said, adding that there are 12 candidates in the fray.









Tamil Nadu: Polling picked up gradually in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies across Tamil Nadu after commencing on a dull note early in the morning. The state registered a poll percentage of 40.05 at 1pm, according to official data.









Maharashtra: Nearly 30.6 per cent of the 95 lakh eligible voters cast their ballots till 1 pm on Friday in the five Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where polling is underway in the first phase of the general elections, an official said. Altogether 97 candidates, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari, are in the fray in Nagpur, Ramtek (SC), Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur and Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) constituency, all located in eastern-most parts of the state.









West Bengal: An estimated voter turnout of 40 per cent was recorded in the first six hours of polling on Friday in phase one of the Lok Sabha elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories amidst sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal and an IED blast in Chhattisgarh that left a CRPF commandant injured.