LS polls: Tamil Nadu records 72.09% voter turnout





About 1.3 lakh police personnel and 190 companies of Central Armed Police forces were deployed for free and fair polls in 68,321 polling stations, that were manned by 3,32,233 election personnel in 39 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state.





In 2019 LS polls, Tamil Nadu registered 72.44 percent polling.





The lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat recorded 77.86 percent polling, according to the Union Territory election authorities.





The fight is between BJP's A Namassivayam and Congress MP V Vaithilingam, seeking a successive term.





In 2019, Puducherry recorded 81.25 percent voting.





Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the polling process was held peacefully across the state barring some very minor incidents, that were argumentative in nature.





Authorities indicated there could be some marginal change in the voter turunout as voters who had arrived before the 6 PM deadline in polling stations were allowed to vote. -- PTI

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 72.09 percent in the Lok Sabha polls held in a single phase on Friday with no major untoward incidents.