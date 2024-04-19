RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls: 50%+ turnout recorded till 3 pm
April 19, 2024  17:32
An estimated 50 per cent turnout was recorded till 3 pm on Friday in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories amid sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal while an accidental explosion of a grenade launcher shell in Chhattisgarh left a CRPF jawan dead. 

An Election Commission spokesperson said the turnout figure of 49.78 per cent was only approximate and polling was progressing "smoothly and peacefully". 

 Assembly elections are also being held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Among the voters were first-timers, many newly-wed couples who came in their traditional attires, physically-challenged people and some elderly persons carried on stretchers and wheelchairs. 

 Minor EVM glitches were reported at some booths in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Assam. 

 Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 PM. Election officials said the turnout in West Bengal was 66.34 per cent till 3 pm and Meghalaya 62 per cent while six districts of eastern Nagaland wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors following an indefinite shutdown call by an apex body of tribal organisations to press for its demand for a separate state. 

In West Bengal, polling was marred by violence in the Cooch Behar seat. TMC and BJP workers clashed with each other and lodged 80 and 39 complaints respectively related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assault on poll agents, sources from both parties said. In strife-torn Manipur, around 45.68 per cent polling was recorded. -- PTI
