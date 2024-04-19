RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal slams ED: Will I risk paralysis for bail!
April 19, 2024  15:50
image
Accusing the Enforcement Directorate of being "petty" and "politicising" what he ate in jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor. 

 The ED had on Thursday claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having type 2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail. 

 Kejriwal's counsel launched a spirited assault on the federal anti-money agency over its claim that the AAP national convenor was eating food laden with sugar so he can fall ill and seek bail on medical grounds. 

 "ED claimed that I want to increase my blood sugar levels to get bail. Am I going to risk paralysis to get bail? Whatever food I have is as per the diet chart prepared by my doctor prior to arrest," Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi told the court. 

 Referring to the ED's claim about the politician eating mangoes, sweets, aalo-poori etc regularly, he said these were provided to him only a few times.

 "The allegation is that I have been consuming mangoes... Out of 48 meals sent from home, only three times mangoes were there. No mangoes have been sent after April 8. Mangoes have been made to look like sugar bullets. Their sugar level (glycemic index) is much less than brown rice or white rice," Singhvi told the court. 

 Kejriwal has been allowed to have food cooked at home in jail. "I only use sugar free (an artificial sugar brand) in my tea. How petty, political and ridiculous ED can be? Their statements are completely false and malicious. Just because you have a lot of influence in the media you are able to publish that I am having aaloo puri even though this meal was sent only once during pooja," he told the court. 

 Kejriwal, who had on Thursday withdrawn a petition for consulting his doctor thrice a week about his fluctuating sugar levels, moved a fresh plea on Friday seeking consultations with his physician for 15 minutes every day. "

Just because I am a prisoner do I have no right to a dignified life and good health? Am I a gangster that I cannot even be allowed to have 15 minutes VC (video conference) consultation with my doctor? We have had democracy for 75 years but I am seeing such an approach for the first time. Never seen such kind of pettiness," Singhvi said, reproachfully. 

 The ED opposed Singhvi's submissions, claiming the food Kejriwal was eating did not match the diet chart prescribed by his doctor. It said Tihar jail had sufficient medical facilities to take care of Kejriwal's diabetes.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Up Close With Samantha
Up Close With Samantha

Janhvi's prayer... Tiger flaunts his muscles... Keerthy in Baby John mode...

Locals' lament in Dibrugarh: Infra push but no jobs
Locals' lament in Dibrugarh: Infra push but no jobs

'It feels like Assam is good just as a tourist spot and not a place to earn and live.'

'It was my dream to sweep Bumrah'
'It was my dream to sweep Bumrah'

MI's spearhead overstepped in the 13th over and the 25 year old PBKS batter dropped down on one knee and swept Bumrah for a maximum.

Firing incidents reported as violence-hit Manipur votes
Firing incidents reported as violence-hit Manipur votes

At Thamnapokpi under Moirang constituency in Bishnupur district, armed men fired several rounds in the air near a polling booth prompting voters to flee, police said on Friday, adding additional security personnel were rushed to the spot...

Former Pakistan players question Imad Wasim's omission
Former Pakistan players question Imad Wasim's omission

Imad Wasim's omission has been questioned by former players after the all-rounder was left out of Pakistan team for the first T20I against New Zealand, having come out of retirement to play international cricket again.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances