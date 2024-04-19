Kamal Haasan casts his voteApril 19, 2024 10:22
Tamil Nadu: Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at a polling booth in Koyambedu, Chennai. The video clip seems to suggest he faced some issue as he asked a polling officer to come into the booth.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting the polls and the party supported and campaigned for DMK.
