I will definitely win by a very big margin: Gadkari

I will definitely win by a very big margin: GadkariApril 19, 2024 10:29
Maharashtra: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari says, "We are celebrating the country's biggest festival with great enthusiasm... In Nagpur, I would especially appeal to the voters that the temperature is high here so they should come early and vote. Last time there was 54 per cent voting, this time our resolve is to take the voting percentage to 75 per cent. I will definitely win this election by a very big margin..."
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Congress leader Vikas Thakre as the candidate against him.
TOP STORIES
Big blow! Punia, Sujeet to miss Asian qualifiers after arriving late due to bad weather in Dubai
In a huge setback for the Indian wrestling contingent at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, two of the country's best wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal, will miss the continental event as they could not report for the...