I will definitely win by a very big margin: Gadkari
April 19, 2024  10:29
image
Maharashtra: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari says, "We are celebrating the country's biggest festival with great enthusiasm... In Nagpur, I would especially appeal to the voters that the temperature is high here so they should come early and vote. Last time there was 54 per cent voting, this time our resolve is to take the voting percentage to 75 per cent. I will definitely win this election by a very big margin..." 

 Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Congress leader Vikas Thakre as the candidate against him.
