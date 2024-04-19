RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fight to protect our Constitution begins: Kharge
April 19, 2024  09:24
image
With the voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 underway in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union Territories on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to cast their votes 'carefully', stating that the 'fight to protect our Constitution and democracy begins today'.

The voting began at 7 am.

'The fight to protect our Constitution and Democracy begins today. My dear citizens, from 21 States and UTs who are voting in the First Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, I request you to carefully cast your vote,' he said in a post on X.

He emphasised that voters hold the power to decide India's destiny.

'When you push that button on the EVM, pause and reflect for a second -- Do you want our Institutions to be subverted through dictatorship, or do you want to protect DEMOCRACY? YOU are now the decider of India's destiny,' he added in the post.

He also extended warm welcome to the new voters, saying, 'I extend a warm welcome to all the first-time voters. Please come out and vote in large numbers.'   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Voting underway in 21 states in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls
Voting underway in 21 states in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls

Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also started along with voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday morning.

Looking For Long-Term Investment?
Looking For Long-Term Investment?

This is a good opportunity for long-term investors to pick quality small and midcap stocks at reasonable valuations.

Israel strikes back at Iran, blasts reported in Isfahan region
Israel strikes back at Iran, blasts reported in Isfahan region

Israel launched missile strikes against Tehran during early hours on Friday (local time), ABC News reported citing a senior United States official.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Review: What A Waste!
Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Review: What A Waste!

Towards the end of the film, when one character exclaims, 'What a crazy case!' your sentiments feel validated, observes Mayur Sanap.

Numbers Don't Add Up For BJP In Tamil Nadu
Numbers Don't Add Up For BJP In Tamil Nadu

Indications are that the DMK combine will win more seats than the AIADMK and BJP, but is facing a tough fight in about half a dozen from the rest, predicts N Sathiya Moorthy of the electoral contest in Tamil Nadu.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances