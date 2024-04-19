Fight to protect our Constitution begins: Kharge

With the voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 underway in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union Territories on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to cast their votes 'carefully', stating that the 'fight to protect our Constitution and democracy begins today'.





The voting began at 7 am.





'The fight to protect our Constitution and Democracy begins today. My dear citizens, from 21 States and UTs who are voting in the First Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, I request you to carefully cast your vote,' he said in a post on X.





He emphasised that voters hold the power to decide India's destiny.





'When you push that button on the EVM, pause and reflect for a second -- Do you want our Institutions to be subverted through dictatorship, or do you want to protect DEMOCRACY? YOU are now the decider of India's destiny,' he added in the post.





He also extended warm welcome to the new voters, saying, 'I extend a warm welcome to all the first-time voters. Please come out and vote in large numbers.' -- ANI

