Festival of democracy begins: Fadnavis

Festival of democracy begins: FadnavisApril 19, 2024 11:21
Nagpur: After casting his vote, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Festival of democracy has started. I appeal to all the people to vote and strengthen democracy and register their participation in this festival of democracy."
