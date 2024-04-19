Every vote counts

Every vote countsApril 19, 2024 11:54
Maharashtra: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge cast her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur today.
TOP STORIES
Runner Shalu Chaudhary cleared of doping after DNA test reveals contamination in sample
The National Anti-Doping Agency's appeals' panel has exonerated middle-distance runner Shalu Chaudhary of doping charges and lifted her four-year ban after DNA testing revealed that her urine sample had either been tampered with or...
Big blow! Punia, Sujeet to miss Asian qualifiers after arriving late due to bad weather in Dubai
In a huge setback for the Indian wrestling contingent at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, two of the country's best wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal, will miss the continental event as they could not report for the...