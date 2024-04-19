RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Every vote counts
April 19, 2024  11:54
image
Maharashtra: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge cast her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur today.
TOP STORIES

