DMK, AIADMK spent Rs 1000 cr: Annamalai votes





Voting is underway in all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu today. DMK leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran are contesting against the BJP state President in Coimbatore.





The BJP Coimbatore candidate emphasized that if the opposition can bring any one person who can say that a BJP person is trying to influence them, he will leave the politics that day.`





"What DMK, AIADMK is doing in Coimbatore, everybody is watching it. More than 1000 crores have been spent in Coimbatore. If they can bring one voter in front of the media to say that some BJP person is trying to influence them, I will leave politics the same day because I am running in this election as a matter of principle," Annamalai said.





"DMK thinks that it can buy people with money and AIADMK is also on the same boat. Officials in Coimbatore have gone blind for the last 2-3 days. Our people repeatedly have complained to the collector. The action has not been taken, it is not neutral," he further alleged.





He also asserted that the BJP will cross 25 per cent on its own and numbers will be in double digits.





"Today I have done my democratic duty and it is an important duty for every citizen of our country because India has a functioning democracy where citizens make democracy to function. We are extremely confident that people will repost their trust in good people and governance. I am extremely confident that Tamil Nadu will witness a historic change. People will honour our all candidates for their hard work," Annamalai said. -- ANI

