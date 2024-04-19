Dabholkar murder case verdict on May 10

Dabholkar murder case verdict on May 10April 19, 2024 00:09
Narendra Dabholkar/Courtesy Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti/Facebook
A special court in Pune will pronounce its final judgement in the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case on May 10, special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said on Thursday.
Dr Dabholkar was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants during his morning walk on Omkareshwar bridge here on August 20, 2013.
"During the hearing today, Additional Sessions Judge (special judge) A A Jadhav set May 10 as the date for judgement in the case," said special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi.
The probe was initially carried out by Pune police before the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2014. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Shooters surveyed Salman's Panvel farmhouse before Bandra house attack
Two men arrested for firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai had conducted a survey of his farm house at Panvel in adjoining Raigad district four days before the shooting incident, police said on Thursday.