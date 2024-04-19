RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dabholkar murder case verdict on May 10
April 19, 2024  00:09
Narendra Dabholkar/Courtesy Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti/Facebook
A special court in Pune will pronounce its final judgement in the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case on May 10, special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said on Thursday. 

Dr Dabholkar was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants during his morning walk on Omkareshwar bridge here on August 20, 2013. 

"During the hearing today, Additional Sessions Judge (special judge) A A Jadhav set May 10 as the date for judgement in the case," said special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi. 

The probe was initially carried out by Pune police before the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2014. -- PTI
