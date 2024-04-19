Congress has become outdated: Rajnath





Addressing a party gathering before Union Minister Kishan Reddy filed his nomination for Lok Sabha polls, Singh also attacked the Congress party alleging that former Reserve Bank Governor D Subbarao in his book wrote that there was pressure to present a rosy picture with regards to the economy during UPA rule.





He claimed that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention the war between Russia and Ukraine was stopped for over four hours to facilitate India to evacuate its citizens.





"I want to say that the Congress has become completely outdated. Congress is continuously losing its relevance from Indian politics. Congress indulged in appeasement politics. When it comes to politics, BJP doesn't do politics on caste, creed, and religion, but it is based on justice and humanity," the defence minister said.





"When it comes to BJP, we don't do politics just to form the government. We are the party who does politics for the sake of national building," he asserted.





Taking on the Congress and BRS, Rajnath Singh said the ruling party in Telangana has no moral right to seek quotes without fulfilling the poll promises while the credit of the formation of Telangana should not go to BRS, but to the sacrifices made by several people.





Referring to the 'corruption charges' during the previous Congress regimes, he said there was not even a single allegation of graft against BJP governments headed by either Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Narendra Modi.





The minister said within seven years after Modi took over as Prime Minister, India, which is being regarded as the fastest growing economy in the world zoomed to fifth position in terms of economy and poised to become the third largest by 2027.





He said the BJP fulfilled all the promises such as construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 37 and abolition of triple talaq it made earlier. Dismissing false information being spread about the CAA, Singh asserted that minorities in the country will not lose citizenship under that.

