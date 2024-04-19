RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CM Dhami among first to vote in Uttarakhand
April 19, 2024  10:17
Polling was underway on Friday for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami among the first to cast his vote.

 Dhami along with his mother and wife Geeta arrived at the Nagra Terai polling station in Khatima and stood in a queue to cast his vote. Talking to reporters, the chief minister noted that there is great enthusiasm among people. 

 "Over the last ten years Uttarakhand has seen unprecedented development. People of all sections have benefited from it. They will vote to give a third term to Narendra Modi," Dhami said.

 He also spoke of BJP's Sankalp Patra which talks about the need of a UCC on the lines of the one passed by the Uttarakhand Asssembly for the entire country. 

 "The Ganga of UCC which has originated from Uttarakhand will flow throughout the country," he said.

 Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is the BJP candidate from Haridwar, also cast his vote along with his wife and two daughters and said he was confident of winning the seat by more than five lakh votes.

 BJP national spokesman and Pauri Garhwal candidate Anil Baluni also cast his vote. Voting across 11,729 polling stations began at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm, election officials said. 

 Apart from 40,000 police, home guard and Prantiya Raksha Dal personnel, 65 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure free and fair polling in the state.

 A total of 1,365 polling stations have been categorised as critical and 809 as vulnerable, Additional Chief Election Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said. The five seats going to polls in Uttarakhand are Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and the lone reserved seat of Almora. -- PTI
