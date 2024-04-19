RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chandrababu Naidu's assets grow at 41% to Rs 810 cr in 5 years
April 19, 2024  21:04
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu/ANI Photo
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu/ANI Photo
Assets of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family grew by over 41 percent in the past five years to Rs 810.42 crore, according to an affidavit filed with the Election Commission on Friday. 

Naidu's wife N Bhuvaneswari on Friday filed the nomination on behalf of her husband at Kuppam for the Andhra Pradesh assembly election, which is to take place on May 13. 

Bhuvaneswari owns the lion's share of the assets, as she holds 2.26 crore shares of Heritage Foods Ltd worth Rs 337.85 apiece (market value). 

The total value of the shareholding stands at nearly Rs 764 crore as against Rs 545.76 crore in 2019. 

In 2019, Naidu's family owned assets, both movable and immovable worth Rs 574.3 crore, as per the affidavit filed by the TDP chief for the last assembly polls. 

Bhuvaneswari also possesses 3.4 kg of gold and nearly 41.5 kg silver. -- PTI
