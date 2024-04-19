RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP to hold mega gathering of Hindu seers in Delhi
April 19, 2024  22:33
File image/ANI Photo
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party will host a mega conclave of Hindu priests, saints and seers to celebrate the Hindu new year and construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at the IGI stadium on Sunday, party leaders said. 

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the event will also celebrate construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya as the consecration ceremony of Ramlalla idol at the temple is going to complete 100 days in the next few weeks. 

The grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya was held in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 this year. 

The saints and seers gathered for the event will also speak about the importance of "Santana Dharma", party leaders said. 

More than 31,000 devout Hindus, including over 5,000 saints, seers and temple priests, will gather at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi to chant the Hanuman Chalisa, said Karnail Singh, coordinator of Temple cell of Delhi BJP. 

Singh said several Union ministers and senior BJP leaders will also be present in the programme. 

Sources said that Union Minister Piyush Goel was one of the invited guests for the event. 

The BJP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on all seven seats in Delhi that it has won back to back with huge margins in 2014 and 2019. 

The party is pitted in a direct contest on all seats on which the INDIA bloc partners -- AAP and Congress -- have fielded their candidates. - PTI
