At 72, Arvind Panagariya will be casting his vote for first time
April 19, 2024  22:01
Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives
Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives
Sixteenth Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Friday said that he would be casting his vote for the first time when Delhi goes for poll on May 25. 

"The young are not the only first-time voters. 50 years after becoming eligible, I am excited to be voting for the first time this election season. Can't wait for the day Delhi votes!!," he said in a post on X. 

Panagariya, a Professor of Economics and the Jagdish Bhagwati Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University (USA), served as the first vice chairman of the NITI Aayog between January 2015 and August 2017. 

Born in September 1952 Bhilwara, Rajasthan, Panagariya was appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission in December last year.
