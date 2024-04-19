RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Anything can happen to Kejriwal in jail: AAP
April 19, 2024  12:20
image
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Friday reiterated his party's allegation that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and anything can happen with him in prison. 

 At a press conference in New Delhi, Singh charged that the BJP's "modus operandi" can stoop to the level of even killing someone. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over Singh's accusations. The MP also slammed BJP leaders for "making fun" of an ailment suffered by Kejriwal and added that "misleading" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media. 

 "If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday," he asked. 

 There was no reaction from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the AAP Rajya Sabha MP's allegation. Singh, however, asserted that Kejriwal will not break or bow down. Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Thursday alleged that there was a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities. 

 Her allegations came hours after the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ruturaj, Utkarsha's Love Aaj Kal
Ruturaj, Utkarsha's Love Aaj Kal

A playful 'Super Couple' challenge by CSK had them bat against each other, with Ruturaj needing 10 runs off 6 balls for victory!

In Pictures - Rajini, Jaggi Vasudev vote as world's largest polls begin
In Pictures - Rajini, Jaggi Vasudev vote as world's largest polls begin

Here are some of the famous faces queued up to get ink mark on their fingers.

'MI won the game but Ashustosh won hearts'
'MI won the game but Ashustosh won hearts'

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lavished praise on Punjab Kings uncapped batter Ashutosh Sharma for his valiant knock against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Why 'Today' Is All About Kajol
Why 'Today' Is All About Kajol

A day before Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns 21 on April 20, her proud mum pours her feelings out in a touching manner.

Pretty Beaches: White Sand Kappad, Serene Ramakrishna
Pretty Beaches: White Sand Kappad, Serene Ramakrishna

Finding the best beach holiday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances