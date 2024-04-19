RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30
April 19, 2024  17:11
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Air India announced to suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30, assuring the safety of their customers and crew members. 

 Sharing on their social media platform X, Air India stated, "Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East." 

They further emphasised that the airline is extending support to their passengers who have confirmed bookings, adding that a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges will be provided. 

 "We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," they stated.

 "We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," Air India added in their post.
