RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air India cancels Dubai flights due to operational disruptions
April 19, 2024  19:50
File image/Punit Paranjpe/Reuters
File image/Punit Paranjpe/Reuters
Air India cancelled its flights to and from Dubai on Friday due to continued operational disruptions at the airport in the Emirates. 

Passengers of Air India who have booked the flights for travel till April 21 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation. 

An Air India spokesperson said the airline has cancelled the flights to and from Dubai on Friday due to continued operational disruptions at the Dubai airport. 

"We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume," the spokesperson said in a statement. 

Currently, Air India operates 72 flights a week to Dubai from five Indian cities, of which 32 flights are from Delhi. 

Operations at the Dubai Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, have been hit by unprecedented rains and floods. 

The Indian embassy in the UAE on Friday advised the inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'
Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'

Legendary pistol marksman Jaspal Rana has expressed grave concerns over the delay in naming the Indian shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics.

Tesla begins formal talks with govt
Tesla begins formal talks with govt

In its first official engagement with the Indian government, Elon Musk-led Tesla and other global automotive (auto) manufacturers sought clarification on the new electric vehicle (EV) policy, specifically regarding investment guidelines...

Phase 1: 60% turnout till 5 pm; stray violence reported in Bengal
Phase 1: 60% turnout till 5 pm; stray violence reported in Bengal

Minor EVM glitches were reported at some booths in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Assam.

RCB Restores Bengaluru Lakes
RCB Restores Bengaluru Lakes

RCB cricketers will don green jerseys in their IPL 2024 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Rana Kapoor to walk out of jail after four years
Rana Kapoor to walk out of jail after four years

A special court here on Friday granted bail to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in the Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case, paving the way for him to walk out of jail after four years. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kapoor in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances