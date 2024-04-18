Woman cadet from ship seized by Iran returns home





In the wake of the seizure of the container vessel, External Affairs Minister s Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, bringing up the release of the 17 Indian crew members.





The two leaders, earlier, discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia, stressing the importance of avoiding escalation.





"Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar posted from his official X handle.





The Indian Mission in Tehran was in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel, which is currently under Iranian control, the MEA informed.





The crew members are in good health and in touch with their family members back home, the MEA release added.

In a major diplomatic win for New Delhi, Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, one of the 17 Indian crew members of the Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' that was seized by Iran on April 13, returned safely to her homeland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed through an official statement on Thursday.