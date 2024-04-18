RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why is Narayan Rane calling Uddhav 'mad'?
April 18, 2024  16:13
Union Minister Narayan Rane dubbed Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut "mad" for claiming the BJP will win less than 200 Lok Sabha seats. 

 Rane also called the Congress manifesto a "bluff" saying the party never fulfilled promises during its long rule. 

"Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray have gone mad and are making all kinds of claims. They are saying the BJP will barely win 200 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP has won 300 seats in the previous poll and will cross 400 this time," Rane told reporters on Wednesday.

 "The Congress manifesto is a bluff. It was in power for nearly 65 years and never implemented any of the schemes mentioned in the manifesto. In the 2019 polls, they somehow managed to win 50 seats," Rane added.

 The BJP on Thursday announced the candidature of Rane from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra's Konkan region. PTI
