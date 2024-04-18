What's the PM watching?





On the occasion of Ram Navami yesterday, a beam of sunlight fell directly on Ram Lalla's idol at the new temple in Ayodhya on noon, marking the 'Surya Tilak' of the idol on the first Ram Navami since its consecration.





If you haven't seen this: PM Modi posts on X: "After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory."