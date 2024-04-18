RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What's the PM watching?
April 18, 2024  10:08
image
If you haven't seen this: PM Modi posts on X: "After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory."

On the occasion of Ram Navami yesterday, a beam of sunlight fell directly on Ram Lalla's idol at the new temple in Ayodhya on noon, marking the 'Surya Tilak' of the idol on the first Ram Navami since its consecration.

Read more on that here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Parisians are unhappy with upcoming Olympics
Why Parisians are unhappy with upcoming Olympics

Many locals grumble that it will mostly be an inconvenience.

Protests Against Facebook For Hate Posts
Protests Against Facebook For Hate Posts

A demonstration outside the Meta headquarters in London, April 17, 2024, for hate-inciting Facebook posts ahead of the Lok Sabha election in India.

Floods cause travel chaos in Dubai; India flights hit
Floods cause travel chaos in Dubai; India flights hit

Air India, which operates 72 weekly flights from various cities to Dubai, and IndiGo cancelled their services on Wednesday.

Prachi's Love For Strappy Dresses...
Prachi's Love For Strappy Dresses...

Casuals on your mind? Time to raid Prachi Desai's wardrobe.

Modi's Edifice Complex
Modi's Edifice Complex

To understand Modi, listen to what he does not say -- vide NRC, suggests Prem Panicker.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances