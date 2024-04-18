RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Urgent PIL says Kejriwal life in danger, seeks bail
April 18, 2024  21:34
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi/ANI Photo
A PIL has been filed in the Delhi high court seeking "extraordinary interim bail" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the ground that his safety is in danger as he is confined with hardcore criminals. 

Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar jail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. 

The plea said to fulfil the responsibilities of the chief minister, Kejriwal's physical presence is required in his office and home to take quick decisions on all issues and to pass orders in the welfare of the public at large. 

The petition is listed for hearing on April 22 before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora. 

A chief minister is also required to pass several orders and directions on different issues and problems on a daily basis, which is not possible from jail or judicial custody, it said. 

The petitioner, a law student, mentioned his name as "We, the people of India" in the plea, claiming that he does not want any name, fame or money from this matter. 

The public interest litigation claimed that the safety and security of Kejriwal is in danger because he is confined with hardcore criminals, who are facing prosecution in cases such as rape, murder, dacoity and bomb blast. -- PTI
