Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni files nominations from Kheri LS seat
April 18, 2024  20:09
Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni on Thursday filed nomination papers from Kheri Lok Sabha seat on the first day of the nominations for the fourth phase of election. 

An Independent candidate, Naresh Singh Bhadauriya, also filed nominations from Kheri seat during the day. 

Teni reached the collectorate alongwith BJP district president Sunil Singh, Lakhimpur BJP MLA Yogesh Verma and others to submit his nomination papers to the returning officer. Election on this seat will be held on May 13. 

Teni won the seat in 2014 and 2019. He is in the fray from the seat for the third consecutive time. 

His son Ashish Mishra is serving a jail term in connection with the killing of four protesting farmers and a local journalist over the now repealed three farm laws in 2021. He is on bail in the case at present. -- PTI
