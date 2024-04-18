RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The Guardian view on Indias election
April 18, 2024  10:25
image
"The world's largest elections begin this weekend in India, amid claims that the race to lead the country has already been won. If Narendra Modi were to secure a third term with a big parliamentary majority, his achievement would match that of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Whatever the outcome, the loser has been Indian democracy. Unlike Mr Nehru, who anonymously criticised his own leadership, Mr Modi has little time for his opponents."

Read the editorial from the Guardian here
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Parisians are unhappy with upcoming Olympics
Why Parisians are unhappy with upcoming Olympics

Many locals grumble that it will mostly be an inconvenience.

Protests Against Facebook For Hate Posts
Protests Against Facebook For Hate Posts

A demonstration outside the Meta headquarters in London, April 17, 2024, for hate-inciting Facebook posts ahead of the Lok Sabha election in India.

Floods cause travel chaos in Dubai; India flights hit
Floods cause travel chaos in Dubai; India flights hit

Air India, which operates 72 weekly flights from various cities to Dubai, and IndiGo cancelled their services on Wednesday.

Prachi's Love For Strappy Dresses...
Prachi's Love For Strappy Dresses...

Casuals on your mind? Time to raid Prachi Desai's wardrobe.

Modi's Edifice Complex
Modi's Edifice Complex

To understand Modi, listen to what he does not say -- vide NRC, suggests Prem Panicker.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances