Stranded in Dubai rains? Call these numbers for help
April 18, 2024  18:46
Not Mumbai, that's Dubai!
India's consulate in Dubai has launched helpline numbers for Indians and stranded passengers affected by unprecedented heavy rains pounded the city and the northern Emirate of the UAE.

Heavy rains swept through the United Arab Emirates and surrounding countries on Tuesday, affecting normal life. The tarmac of the busy Dubai International Airport was left submerged, leading to the cancellation of flights.

In a post on X, India's consulate mentioned the helpline numbers through which the Indian community can seek help for their issues following extreme weather conditions.

According to the consulate, +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676, and +971585754213 were available for weather-related emergencies.

The consulate also said it is in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers.

Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travellers, and relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organisations, the Indian consulate said.

"We have facilitated connection between stranded passengers and their families in India. Helpline numbers will continue until normalcy returns. We remain committed to serving the Indian community living in or travelling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates," the mission said.        

Authorities struggled on Thursday to recover from the heaviest recorded rainfall ever to hit the desert nation, as its main airport worked to restore normal operations even as floodwater still covered portions of major highways and roads.

By the end of Tuesday, more than 142 mm (5.59 inches) of rainfall had soaked Dubai over 24 hours. An average year sees 94.7 mm (3.73 inches) of rain at Dubai International Airport. 

Other areas of the country saw even more precipitation.

The UAE's drainage systems quickly became overwhelmed, flooding neighbourhoods, business districts and even portions of the 12-lane Sheikh Zayed Road highway running through Dubai.
